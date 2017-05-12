Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump taking to Twitter to unload on former FBI Director James Comey and raising the specter of White House “tapes”; a federal judge ruled Uber must face a civil trial on accusations of filching driverless car technology from Google spinoff Waymo, and asked federal prosecutors to consider launching a criminal investigation; a Wisconsin man claims in court that he is the rightful owner of a 1924 Babe Ruth autographed baseball bat and scrapbook, which he says were stolen from him 30 years ago before showing up online for auction this year, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to unload on recently axed FBI director James Comey, Democrats and even his own White House.

2.) A letter to the president from his private attorneys released on Friday says their study of Donald Trump’s tax returns shows only “a few exceptions” in the last 10 years where debts or incomes originated from Russia.

3.) In a pileup of bad news for Uber, a federal judge ruled that it must face a civil trial on accusations of filching driverless car technology from Google spinoff Waymo, and asked federal prosecutors to consider launching a criminal investigation.

4.) In Internationl news, hackers unleashed a massive global cyberattack Friday exploiting a vulnerability that The New York Times says was identified in leaked National Security Agency documents. The first target was Britain’s National Health System. Experts say hospitals are prime targets for such attacks.

5.) In our Regional roundup comes word that a water-pump failure at a Feather River fish hatchery killed up to 300,000 juvenile Chinook salmon Wednesday night, California officials said.

6.) A Wisconsin man claims in court that he is the rightful owner of a 1924 Babe Ruth autographed baseball bat and scrapbook, which he says were stolen from him 30 years ago before showing up online for auction this year.

7.) A new California law intended to crack down on fake celebrity autographs has placed unconstitutional restrictions on the sale of signed books, a bookstore owner claims in a federal complaint.

8.) Tonight we close with the latest installment of Courthouse News’ popular “Dispatches From The Road” series. In Friday’s dispatch, Western regional bureau chief Chris Marshall writes of a job candidate he was interviewing in the Southern California desert town of San Bernardino said he wanted to be a writer in part to tell the stories of the local people because “San Bernardino really is a great place.” In almost the next breath he mentioned he had been mugged twice in his life.

