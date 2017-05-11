Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday and contradicting the White House claim that fired director James Comey had lost the support of rank-and-file members of the bureau; California Gov. Jerry Brown calling for budgetary prudence and saying it’s crucial for the state to slow spending on social programs; a European Court of Justice adviser said Thursday ride-hail upstart Uber is a transport service and must get licenses as required by national law, and more.

1.) Thursday’s National news continued to be dominated by President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday and contradicted the White House claim that fired director James Comey had lost the support of rank-and-file members of the bureau.

2.) Also in Washington, 20 state attorneys general urged Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 election.

3.) In Regional news protesters on both sides of New Orleans’ Confederate monument debate gathered under a clear, moonlit sky Wednesday night around a statue of Jefferson Davis that was slated for imminent removal.

4.) On the heels of sluggish April income-tax totals and looming federal health care funding cuts, California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday called for prudence and said it’s crucial for the state to slow spending on social programs.

5.) California Gov. Jerry Brown released his revised budget Wednesday, but any mention of increased funding for California’s court system was notably absent.

6.) The constitutional rights of a student who left his backpack on a bus were not violated when school officials searched the bag, discovered bullets and then searched a second bag and found a gun, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

7.) A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach must hand over voting-policy documents he shared with President Donald Trump, amid an unfolding dispute over the state’s voter-registration laws.

8.) In International news a European Court of Justice adviser said Thursday ride-hail upstart Uber is a transport service and must get licenses as required by national law.

