Top CNS stories for today including California Democrats introducing the “world’s most ambitious” green energy goal; the Fourth Circuit affirming that residents of New Orleans’ Ninth Ward are entitled to compensation after years of living and working atop a Superfund site; the nation’s airlines being assailed on Capitol Hill for customer service woes; the European Union urges member states to reopen their borders, and more.

Flying in the face of the Trump administration’s recommitment to fossil fuels, California Democrats on Tuesday introduced “the world’s most ambitious” energy goal and announced plans for the state’s utilities to be completely reliant on clean energy by 2045.

Thousands of people in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward got some welcome news when the Fourth Circuit affirmed they deserve compensation for property devaluation and emotional distress for living and working for years atop a landfill Superfund site.

Fed up with belated apologies about the violent removal of a United Airlines passenger from a plane last month, members of Congress issued a warning Tuesday to CEO Oscar Munoz.

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday delivered her most extensive assessment to date of the 2016 presidential contest, blaming herself but also saying Russian interference, questionable decisions by FBI Director James Comey, and misogyny all played a part in Donald Trump’s victory.

Noting that Europe is increasingly capable of handling the migrant crisis, the European Commission on Tuesday urged member states that had closed their borders at the height of the crisis to reopen them over the next six months.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign accused CNN of censorship on Tuesday after the network refused to run an ad touting Trump’s political acumen over the first 100 days of his presidency and includes an attack labeling major news networks “fake news.”

Siding with a woman who spent weeks in jail after she was accused of abusing her unborn child, a federal judge struck down a Wisconsin law that purports to address pregnant women with “habitual lack of self-control.”

A gay couple can still sue Kentucky court clerk Kim Davis for damages, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday, even after the state mandated the issuance of marriage licenses to same-sex couples following her widely publicized refusal to do so.

