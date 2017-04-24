Top CNS stories for today including Ocwen Financial facing a slew of claims over wrongful foreclosures, and deceptive, unfair and incompetent debt collection; former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight for a civics forum in Chicago; the first-ever March for Science bows in Washington D.C.; the Supreme Court blasts the use of one-stop-shop experts in Alabama, and more.

In a lawsuit brimming with claims of wrongful foreclosures, deceptive, unfair and incompetent debt collection, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says more than 300,000 homebuyers in the past two years have complained about Ocwen Financial, one of the largest nonbank mortgage servicers in the country.

In his first public appearance since turning over the presidency to Donald Trump, a still grey-haired but relaxed Barack Obama shared the stage with a group of young community leaders Monday at the University of Chicago to discuss civic engagement.

With one week to go until President Donald Trump marks 100 days in office, protesters gathered across the country Saturday for the first-ever March for Science. Courthouse News caught up with some of the men and women at the center of the raging climate debate.

The Supreme Court’s liberal justices shredded an argument by Alabama’s solicitor general Monday that criminal defendants are not entitled to a mental health expert separate from the ones tapped by prosecutors.

A state court judge has ruled for U2 guitarist The Edge in his long-running fight to break ground on a $79 million residence in the Santa Monica Mountains, quashing environmentalists’ hope to halt the project for a more thorough review of the project’s effects on climate change and air pollution.

Previewing their evidence against a Turkish gold trader accused of laundering money for Iran, prosecutors told the court Monday that Reza Zarrab spoke about the scheme directly with Iran’s former hardline president.

In a 2-1 decision, a Ninth Circuit panel on Friday refused to overturn a ruling upholding a Berkeley, California, law that forces retailers to warn consumers about the potential health risks of cellphones.

The Supreme Court’s decision Monday not to hear an excessive-force case drew a fiery dissent from two left-leaning justices, who say the lower courts should have let a jury decide instead of taking the word of a police officer over that of the man he shot.

