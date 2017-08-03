New York City to Crush Ton of Ivory in Central Park

MANHATTAN (CN) — Between a popular Central Park picnic spot and concert bandshell, New Yorkers might find a more uncommon sight on Thursday morning: more than a ton of elephant ivory being ground into dust.

The ceremony here falls a little more than a week after prosecutors announced that the owners of the Manhattan antique shop Metropolitan Fine Arts pleaded guilty to illegal ivory possession.

In September, authorities arrested the shop’s owners — brothers Irving and Samuel Morano — upon finding more than $4.5 million worth of smuggled ivory following a yearlong undercover investigation that ended in the largest seizure in the state’s history.

Moving quickly to destroy their wares, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is teaming up with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos to make sure the 126 artifacts never hit the underground market again.

The Wildlife Conservation Society’s executive vice president John Calvelli, who will be joining them, endorsed the tradition as a strong message to poachers.

“The battle against elephant poaching is far from over, but New York is showing the world that it is serious about stopping the killing, stopping the trafficking, and stopping the demand,” Calvelli said in a statement.

Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey began the practice of burning ivory to discourage the trade in 1989.

His tradition has since caught on in dozens of countries, including China, France, Hong Kong, Chad, Italy and the United States, where the Fish and Wildlife Service destroyed a slightly smaller haul two years ago in Times Square, roughly one mile south of today’s event.

Authorities estimate that poachers kill 96 elephants for their tusks every day in Africa.

In 2014, New York stiffened its laws to effectively ban the sale and purchase of ivory in the state.

Thursday’s event will take place inside the park between Sheep Meadow and the Naumburg Bandshell at 10:30 a.m.

Calvelli said the ceremony ensures “that this ivory will never again bring profit to the criminals killing off the world’s elephants.”

“By crushing a ton of ivory in the middle of the world’s most famous public park, New Yorkers are sending a message to poachers, traffickers and dealers who try to set up shop right here on our streets: We won’t stand for the slaughter of elephants. Nobody needs an ivory brooch that badly,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...