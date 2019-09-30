New York AG Asks Judge to Keep NRA Out of Probe – of NRA

MANHATTAN (CN) – The state of New York should be able to compel the National Rifle Association’s longtime ad agency to comply with a subpoena without the gun-rights group stepping in, according to a complaint filed Monday by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Her office is investigating the NRA’s nonprofit status, and the NRA is fighting every step of the way. It lost a bid last month to sit in on the state’s deposition of former NRA president Oliver North, and apparently has tried again in recent months to insert itself between various affiliated entities and the attorney general’s probe – even though it is the target of the investigation.

“The integrity of [our office’s] investigation into potential misconduct by the NRA, its directors and officers, and its affiliated entities would be necessarily and irreparably compromised by allowing the investigative target to review, and potentially countermand, third parties’ prospective document productions in response to investigative subpoenas,” says the 12-page complaint written by Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell.

Ackerman McQueen, the NRA’s longtime advertising agency, wants to comply with the attorney general’s subpoena, the complaint says, noting the two groups have been legal adversaries for a few months now due to allegations of fiduciary duty violations against the NRA that are part of the state’s investigation.

But Ackerman fears legal retribution if it turns over documents to James without letting the NRA see them first and exercise veto power, due to a non-disclosure agreement between the entities that Ackerman refused to turn over to the state.

James’ office seeks a court order that compels the ad agency to comply with the subpoena without having to go through the NRA first. James’ office has complied with proper protocol for initiating and conducting the investigation, the complaint says.

The complaint explains legal back-and-forths this summer during which the NRA dug in its heels.

“The NRA’s June 26, 2019, letter contained a remarkable assertion purporting to direct how [the Office of the Attorney General] should proceed with respect to documents sought from AMQ [Ackerman McQueen],” – that Ackerman would return the documents to the NRA, that the state should allow this to happen and then request them from the target of its investigation, according to the complaint.

“Specifically, allowing the NRA, the subject of its investigation, to contractually demand the right to pre-screen and potentially veto document productions from [Ackerman McQueen] and other third parties subject to similar NDAs would undermine [the Office of the Attorney General]’s ability to protect its investigative sources and methods, maintain the confidentiality of its investigative theories and progress, and otherwise impede [the Office of the Attorney General] in carrying out its multiple statutory mandates with respect to the enforcement of New York law,” says the suit.

The NRA and Ackerman McQueen did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours Monday.