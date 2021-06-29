New Jersey Loses Challenge to PennEast Pipeline Land Grab

Eminent domain allows the government to take land, but New Jersey asked the Supreme Court to stop the conferral of such power to third-party entities — in this case a private pipeline company.

(Image courtesy of PennEast via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Upholding a law that has been the key to the development of natural gas pipelines for 80 years, the U.S. Supreme Court served defeat Tuesday to New Jersey in its challenge of a 116-mile natural gas pipeline project that would link Garden State processing operations to Pennsylvania’s resource-rich hills.

PennEast applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build the project in 2015. Though the commission known as FERC certified it to take land along the planned route under the Natural Gas Act’s eminent domain powers, New Jersey refused to turn the land over, leading PennEast to pursue condemnation actions pertaining to 42 of the 49 sites.

New Jersey argues companies like PennEast are barred under the 11th Amendment from condemning property through eminent domain if a state holds any type of interest in that property. The state lost in district court, but the Third Circuit reversed — a decision the three-judge panel conceded “may disrupt how the natural gas industry” has operated for the past 80 years.

Represented by Kirkland Ellis attorney Paul Clement, PennEast petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for a reversal. New Jersey argued in response that the land at issue holds “recreational, conservation, and/or agricultural uses.” It also claimed the company failed to try to negotiate the land taking and instead went straight to federal court.

During Supreme Court oral arguments in April, the justices turned again and again to how the Founding Fathers would understand the role private companies have in executing a taking of land.

Writing for the court’s 5-4 majority Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts found that the federal government can constitutionally pass the authority to condemn state-owned land to companies like PennEast.

“Although nonconsenting states are generally immune from suit, they surrendered their immunity from the exercise of the federal eminent domain power when they ratified the Constitution. That power carries with it the ability to condemn property in court,” Roberts wrote. “Because the Natural Gas Act delegates the federal eminent domain power to private parties, those parties can initiate condemnation proceedings, including against state-owned property.”

19-1039 PennEast Pipeline Co. v. New Jersey (06/29/2021)

But in continuing this term’s trend of liberal and conservative justices joining atypical lineups, Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with Justices Clarence Thomas, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch in a dissent condemning the wide breadth the majority gave to the controversial energy law.

“Congress passed the Natural Gas Act in reliance on its power to regulate interstate commerce, and we have repeatedly held that the Commerce Clause does not permit Congress to strip the states of their sovereign immunity. Recognizing that barrier, the court insists that eminent do­main is a special case,” Barrett wrote.

The dissenting justices rejected the majority’s finding that New Jersey cannot assert sovereign immunity because states surrendered to private condemnation cases all the way back at the 1787 Constitutional Convention.

“This argument has no textual, structural, or historical support,” Barrett wrote. “Because there is no reason to treat private condemnation suits differently from any other cause of action created pursuant to the Commerce Clause, I respectfully dissent.”

This story is developing…