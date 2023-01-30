New Jersey gun restrictions, restricted

Read the ruling here.
CAMDEN, N.J. — A federal court in New Jersey ruled that portions of a state law restricting where even licensed carriers may bring their firearms. Gun restrictions at casinos and beaches are not supported by a historic tradition of such regulation, but the suing gun owners could not show, for example, how they would bring concealed firearms to zoos, many of which already have policies prohibiting guns, nor that they have standing to challenge restrictions on guns at airports.
