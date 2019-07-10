New Epstein Accuser Goes to Court, as Acosta Plays Defense

(CN) — President Trump’s Labor Secretary Alex Acosta will speak to the press Wednesday to defend the secret plea deal he struck over a decade ago with Jeffrey Epstein, mere hours after the wealthy pedophile faced new accusations in New York.

Acosta had been the Southern District of Florida’s top prosecutor back when Epstein entered into a “global” agreement that shielded his co-conspirators with immunity from prosecution. The disgraced financier went on to serve little a 13-month sentence in a county jail for federal offenses, being granted work leave from that facility six out of seven days every week.

Ahead of 2:30 p.m. press conference Acosta scheduled this morning, he took no ownership of the deal in a Tuesday tweet.

“With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator,” Acosta wrote.

Attention on Epstein has reached a boiling point in the wake of a February ruling out of Florida where a federal judge estimated that his plea kept more than 30 victims of Epstein in the dark unlawfully.

Since Epstein’s Manhattan arraignment on Monday on new federal charges, prosecutors have encouraged victims to call 1-800-CALL-FBI to leave tips on their line of major cases, listing the sex-trafficking case as their top priority. More accusers quickly shared stories about their experiences with Epstein as girls.

The latest is Jennifer Danielle Araoz, who launched the first steps of Manhattan Supreme Court litigation shortly after speaking to NBC News this morning.

“My gosh, I was 14 years old,” Araoz told “The Today Show’s” Savannah Guthrie in a tearful interview. “What the hell do you know when you’re that young?”

Araoz’s story echoes those of several other victims: She said that an unidentified recruiter approached her at a performing arts high school in Queens when she was young and vulnerable, promising career help and money.

A year later, Araoz said, Epstein raped her.

“On top of this brutal rape, Epstein did not use a condom, which substantially contributed to extreme emotional distress and the development of a panic disorder, which was exacerbated by the fact that Ms. Araoz had recently lost her father to AIDS,” a draft copy of Araoz’s complaint states.

Araoz’s attorneys Daniel and William Kaiser, from the firm Kaiser Saurborn & Mair, included the draft as an exhibit in a petition seeking the recruiter’s identity.

They will have leave to sue on Aug. 14 this year, the day New York’s Child Victims Act comes into effect, extending the statute of limitations indefinitely for a one-year window.

This story is developing…