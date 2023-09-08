‘Never forget where you came from’: CA state senator Anthony Portantino seeks 30th congressional district seat

Portantino says he wants people to feel comfortable enough to walk over to him in a restaurant and say hello.

(CN) — When attending gatherings of the California Senate Appropriations Committee, the topics can be dense and the meetings can grow long and dull.

State Senator Anthony Portantino wanted to change that.

The current chair of the committee, Portantino said people may tune in to a hearing because they’re interested in a subject. But the structure of the meetings leads to extended discussion, and the hearings themselves can get dry.

To make the meetings livelier, Portantino, a Democrat from Burbank, opted for trivia breaks. “I just thought it’d be a fun way to break [the meetings] up,” he said in an interview with Courthouse News.

During his trivia breaks, Portantino alternates between California history and pop culture. He sometimes includes other topics, like presidential history. When lawmakers present a bill to the committee, he’s been known to quiz them specifically about their district.

The lighthearted questioning might seem like a silly diversion, but it aligns with Portantino’s serious goal of breaking down barriers between government and the public. His hope is that “when I’m in a restaurant, people are comfortable to come over and say ‘hello,’” he said. “I’m no different or better than anybody else.”

Now running for California’s 30th congressional district, Portatino hopes to take that philosophy to Washington, D.C. Many candidates are vying in the race to replace U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who’s served the area since 2001 but is leaving his 30th District seat for a statewide Senate bid. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who currently holds that seat, doesn’t intend to seek reelection.

Other candidates for the congressional seat include Mike Feuer, former city attorney for Los Angeles; Assemblywoman Laura Friedman; Nick Melvoin, a member of the Los Angeles Board of Education; Ben Savage, an actor known for the TV show “Boy Meets World;” and Sepi Shyne, the mayor of West Hollywood. The Democrat who prevails in the primary likely will take the seat. The north Los Angeles-area 30th is deep blue and consistently elects Democrats.

Portantino, who terms out of office next year, says he wants to ensure whoever succeeds Schiff can handle the job. He says he’s running because he cares deeply about the issues his state and the nation face.

One of those issues is gun violence. As Portantino sees it, the government needs level-headed gun control and gun safety champions. He pointed to his 2022 safe storage bill, which promotes the safe storage of firearms at home and mandates investigations into violent threats against schools, as well as his 2018 bill that prohibits the sale or transfer of any firearm by a licensed dealer to anyone younger than 21.

“I was doing these things before they were politically popular,” he said. “That’s something I’m deeply invested in.”

The senator has caught his share of criticism, including for his role in the death of Senate Bill 556, a proposed bill that would have made oil-well owners liable in some cases for medical issues suffered by nearby residents. The progressive advocacy group Consumer Watchdog slammed him in a May article, saying Portantino had “betrayed the people in his district.”

For Portantino, it’s just another case of the tough calls that sometimes come with being a lawmaker. “The Appropriations committee is charged with considering financial and cost impacts of legislation,” he said in a statement to Courthouse News, “and unfortunately, the way this bill was drafted, it created an untenable fiscal situation for the State.”

As for criticism from groups like Consumer Watchdog, he’s taking it in stride. “This is just politics, and they support one of my opponents,” Portantino added. “I am proud to have voted for the most progressive climate change laws in the country, including laws to expedite our transition away from fossil fuel.”