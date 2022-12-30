Friday, December 30, 2022 | Back issues
Nevada judge reconsiders family law

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Supreme Court found that a state law that relieves an agency from its duty to reunify a family, if a court finds that parental rights were involuntarily terminated, violates due process and can lead to presumptions of parental unfitness without considering present circumstances.

/ December 30, 2022

Read the ruling here.

