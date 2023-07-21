Friday, July 21, 2023
Neonatal abstinence syndrome

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California granted McKinsey’s motion to dismiss, for failure to state a claim, a class action brought by parents of children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, allegedly caused by McKinsey’s aggressive marketing of opioids to pregnant women.

