WASHINGTON (CN) — The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s Covid-19 task force briefing Wednesday.

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns rests beside a refrigerated container truck functioning as a makeshift morgue. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“It is because we’re sending it directly to hospitals,” Trump said. “We don’t want it to come to the stockpile because then we have to take it after it arrives and bring it to various states and hospitals.”

This is a developing story.