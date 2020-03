INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana appeals court ruled that a trial court failed to uphold the law and failed to treat a transgender man seeking to change his name and gender marker on government records with “the respect and dignity” to which he is entitled. The trial court improperly required the man to publish notice of his petition in a local newspaper, refused to seal the record and required him to produce medical evidence of “an actual physical change” to his body.

Like this: Like Loading...