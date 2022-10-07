Friday, October 7, 2022 | Back issues
Musk trial on halt

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware chancellor stayed Twitter’s trial against Elon Musk until Oct. 28, the date by which the billionaire has promised he will honor the original terms of his agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a deal he reneged just 18 days after signing the merger agreement.

/ October 7, 2022

Read the ruling here.

