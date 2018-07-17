Mueller Seeks Immunity for Five Potential Manafort Witnesses

(CN) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday asked a federal judge to grant immunity from prosecution for five potential witnesses whose testimony he wants to compel at the upcoming criminal trial of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

Mueller argues in a court filing that if the five unidentified people are not granted immunity they could either refuse to take the witness stand or refuse to answer questions citing their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Mueller also asked U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis to seal from public view the court motions detailing the witnesses identities.

“The five individuals identified in the motions at issue are third parties who have not been charged in this matter, and who have not been identified publicly with the case, the filing states.

“Disclosing the motions would reveal those individuals’ involvement in the investigation and the trial, thereby creating the risk of their undue harassment,” Mueller’s team says.

Manafort is scheduled to stand trial on charges that include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax crimes in Alexandria, Virginia begining on July 25.

The case, and another pending trial in the federal court in Washington, D.C., currently slated to begin in September, both grow out of consulting and lobbying work Manafort performed on behalf of pro-Russian politicians in the Ukraine prior to his joining the Trump campaign.

Next week, Judge Ellis will consider the former lobbyist’s request to change venues from the Alexandria court to Roanoke, Virginia, roughly four hours away.

Manafort’s attorney Kevin Downing claims the media coverage of the indictment and trial has the selection of a fair and impartial jury nearly impossible. Mueller has responded by saying coverage of Manafort’s case has been no different than any other high profile corruption case and the venue shift is unwarranted.

Manafort awaits his trial at the Alexandria Detention Center.

