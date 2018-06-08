Mueller Brings Superseding Indictment Against Manafort

WASHINGTON (CN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller filed a superseding indictment Friday against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, along with his Soviet-born business associate Konstantin Kilimnik.

Previous court filings have described Manafort’s associations with Person A, whom various press reports have identified as Kilimnik. But this is the first time that Manafort’s right-hand man has been swept up in Mueller’s broad probe.

According to the indictment, Kilimnik and Manafort engaged in a multimillion-dollar U.S. lobbying campaign from 2006 until 2014, at the direction of Ukraine’s former President, Viktor Yanukovych and the pro-Russia Party of Regions.

The pair did so with the help of Rick Gates, Manafort’s longtime business associate, without registering as foreign agents. The three tried to engage two Washington, D.C., firms – identified only as Companies A and B – to lobby on behalf of Yanukovych and the Party of Regions.

Gates pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to conspiracy and lying to the FBI and has since been cooperating with Mueller.

Suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence, Kilimnik worked for DMP International LLC, a company Manafort created in 2011 for foreign clients to handle public relations, consulting and lobbying work on behalf of the Ukrainian government and the Party of Regions. Prosecutors say Kilimnik oversaw the company’s Kiev office.

The Party of Regions enlisted DMP in 2010 to advance its interests in the U.S. and Ukraine and to push its candidates.

An article on the case this week by the Atlantic quotes Manafort as describing Kilimnik to others in his office as “my Russian brain.” Kilimnik reportedly mastered the English language as well as Swedish by attending a language school run by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service which was previously known as the Red Army of the Soviet Union.

The indictment adds two new counts of obstruction of justice alleging that Manafort and Kilimnik attempted to tamper with witnesses – identified as Persons D1 and D2 – to interfere with their testimony in an official proceeding.

Along with these two individuals, prosecutors say, Manafort retained Company D to “serve as intermediaries with the Hapsburg group and to engage in other lobbying for Ukraine.”

Former senior European politicians made up the Hapsburg group, which the indictment says was retained secretly by Kilimnik, Manafort and Gates to lobby in the United States and take positions favorable to Ukraine while appearing to provide independent assessments of Ukrainian actions.

“In 2012 and 2013, Manafort used at least four offshore accounts to wire more than 2 million euros to pay the group of former politicians,” the indictment says.

On Monday Mueller’s team accused Manafort of witness tampering. They have asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over his criminal case in Washington, D.C., to keep Manafort in jail on the road to trial.

Manafort’s response to that motion is due by midnight, with a hearing on the matter scheduled for Friday, June 15. It is unclear how the new charges will impact those proceedings.

