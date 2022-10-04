Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | Back issues
Missouri public employees at-will

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court upheld as constitutional a Republican-backed law that stripped public employees of the right to collectively bargain. Most employees are no longer on a merit system and are instead designated as employed at-will.

