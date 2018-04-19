Michael Cohen Drops Suits Against BuzzFeed, Fusion Over Dossier

MANHATTAN (CN) – President Donald Trump’s embattled attorney Michael Cohen dropped his defamation lawsuits against BuzzFeed, its editorial team and the intelligence firm that published what became known as the Russian dossier.

“The decision to voluntarily discontinue these cases was a difficult one,” Cohen’s attorney David Schwartz said in a statement Wednesday night.

“We believe the defendants defamed my client, and vindicating Mr. Cohen’s rights was — and still remains — important,” continued Schwartz, a partner at the firm Gerstman Schwartz & Malito. “But given the events that have unfolded, and the time, attention, and resources needed to prosecute these matters, we have dismissed the matters, despite their merits.”

BuzzFeed meanwhile is treating Cohen’s about-face as further vindication of its decision to publish what was already something of an open secret in Washington.

“The lawsuits against BuzzFeed over the Steele dossier have never been about the merits of our decision to publish it,” Buzzfeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal said in a statement. “If there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans agree on today, it’s that the dossier was an important part of the government’s investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Its interest to the public is, and always has been, obvious. Today’s news suggests that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer no longer thinks an attack on the free press is worth his time.”

Recently confirmed as the target of a criminal investigation, Cohen claims that he no longer has the time to clear his name form the charges of a dossier compiled by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele from the firm Fusion GPS.

The document alleged that Russian authorities cultivated Trump “for at least five years” in an effort supported and directed by its president Vladimir Putin. Cohen figured into the document in a section claiming that he met with Russian government representatives in Prague, Czech Republic, in August 2016.

Publishing the document 10 days before Trump’s inauguration, BuzzFeed warned that many of the allegations it contained could not be independently verified.

Cohen sued the news organization, its editor in chief Ben Smith, editors Miriam Elder and March Schoofs, and reporter Ken Bensinger this past January, and filing a separate lawsuit against Fusion GPS.

The Prague trip that he cast as defamatory found new corroboration on Friday in a report by McClatchy.

Quoting anonymous sources within the Department of Justice, McClatchy reported that Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller found evidence that Cohen entered the Czech Republic through a section of Germany where the borders are open.

Like President Trump, his most famous of three total clients, Cohen took to Twitter to heatedly deny the allegations.

“Bad reporting, bad information and bad story by same reporter Peter Stone @McClatchyDC,” Cohen claimed. “No matter how many times or ways they write it, I have never been to Prague. I was in LA with my son. Proven!”

He did not specify what proof purportedly debunks McClatchy’s report.

Cohen still has another legal entanglement across the country as he and Trump are being sued by the porn actress Stormy Daniels in Los Angeles. On Friday morning, a federal judge there will hold a hearing to decide whether the criminal investigation Cohen faces in New York requires a 90-day delay of Daniels’ case.

Daniels is suing to invalidate a settlement she reached ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen insists that he paid Daniels $130,000 of his own money to stop her from speaking about a one-night stand she claims to have had with Trump, who denies the affair.

