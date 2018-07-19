Mueller Evidence List Shows Manafort Enjoyed the Finer Things

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted a list featuring 436 pieces of evidence prosecutors will consider using in the upcoming trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The list, filed on Wednesday night by Mueller’s special assistant and fellow prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, included many items one would expect: photographs, emails, copies of consulting agreements and memos and bank statements related to Manafort’s lobbying work on behalf of the Ukrainian government.

But it also includes items that open a window into Manafort’s world and personal lifestyle — receipts for season tickets to the New York Yankees games, photos of clothing and personal jewelry with Alan Couture and Bijon labels, certificates of authenticity for paintings bought from a fine arts house, a receipt for his purchase of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL550 luxury car, and Airbnb reservations.

The submission comes on the heels of a recent loss for Manafort’s defense attorneys: a federal judge in Washington, D.C., refused the defense team’s request to suppress evidence gathered by investigators during a raid of Manafort’s Alexandria, Virginia home last July.

Prosecutors contend Manafort falsely reported his income on tax forms from 2010 to 2014 and laundered more than $20 million.

Some of the evidence also includes emails shared between Manafort and Tad Devine, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ chief campaign strategist in 2016, and a long time campaign veteran who worked on former Vice President Al Gore’s run for the White House in 2000.

There are also a series of documents listed related to Manafort’s former business partner and onetime Trump campaign staffer, Rick Gates, who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and is now cooperating with Mueller’s team.

Manafort’s trial gets underway in Virginia on July 25, jurors will finally appear for selection at the federal courthouse in Virginia on July 23.

