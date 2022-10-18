Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | Back issues
Metal in baby food

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge granted Gerber’s motion to dismiss a class action suit over allegedly contaminated baby food, finding a mother failed to state a plausible claim that she had suffered economic harm by purchasing baby food with high levels of lead and arsenic.

Click here to read the ruling.  

