Mental health crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten school districts filed 10 separate lawsuits in Kentucky federal court claiming Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and other social media platforms have caused a mental health crisis in America’s youth by keeping kids on the apps for longer periods of time and eliciting unhealthy behaviors.

Click here to read the complaint filed by the Jefferson County School District.

