Meek Mill Kept in Jail as DA Calls for Rapper’s Retrial

PHILADELPHIA (CN) — Meek Mill, a rapper whose imprisonment has served as a lightning rod for protests against the criminal-justice system in Philadelphia, will get a new trial, prosecutors said Monday.

Mill has been behind bars since November 2017 when Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Neither Mill’s probation officer nor the prosecution had recommended jail for Mill, but Judge Brinkley slammed the rapper for wasting the chances he was given to clean up his act after his original conviction.

Brinkley cited a failed drug test, Mill’s failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel and two unrelated arrests. “You basically thumbed your nose at me,” she told the Philadelphia-born star.

Though the city’s district attorney called to have Mill’s convictions vacated at a hearing Monday, Judge Brinkley refused to release Mill on bail pending his retrial.

Attorneys for Mill, who have appealed the rapper’s sentence unsuccessfully multiple times and have called for Brinkley to recuse herself from the case, said they will ask a higher court to have their client released.

Supporters of Mill greeted the news of Mill’s retrial with an impromptu outside of the courthouse where they had been rallying.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and the rapper Jay-Z are just a few of the high-profile sources who have helped broadcast the message “Stand With Meek Mill” across Pennsylvania via rallies, newspaper opinion pieces, billboards and buses.

