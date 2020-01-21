McConnell Retreats on Map for Evidence-Free Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (CN) — As President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial kicked off on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed away from his initial effort to preserve a road map that might not allow any evidence to enter the record.

Senate Republicans proposed a revised resolution Tuesday afternoon after their initial effort had Democrats blasting the rules as a cover-up, but the new procedures again fall short of what Democrats demand.

McConnell defended his initial proposal this morning as a workable path forward.

“Can we put fairness, evenhandedness ahead of the partisan passion of today?” McConnell asked in his opening remarks. “The resolution puts forward the support of the majority of the Senate because it sets up a structure that is fair, evenhanded and tracks closely with past precedents established unanimously.”

As originally conceived, those rules would have left unclear whether any witnesses would be called, any new evidence would be gathered, or even whether the Senate would recognize the fact record amassed for months by their colleagues in the House of Representatives. The amended version automatically transmits the House’s evidence to the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it telling that Trump’s allies did not want anyone in his administration to testify under oath.

“If the president’s case is so weak and none of the president’s men can defend him under oath, shame on him and those that allow it to happen,” the New York Democrat said on the floor Tuesday as the trial began.

Allowing for 24 hours of arguments within two Senate session days, the McConnell resolution paves the way for a possibility of proceedings that stretch well after midnight.

“Literally, in the dead of night,” Schumer added. “If the president is so confident in his case… why don’t they want the case to be presenting in broad daylight?”

The revision calls for those arguments to be delivered over the span of three days, making it more likely for those proceedings will not stretch past midnight as McConnell’s initial proposal would have allowed.

Later, when he stopped to speak with reporters outside the Senate chamber during a brief recess, Schumer said Democrats hoping to call witnesses found promise in McConnell’s changes.

“In other words, this idea that Mitch McConnell, whatever he does, every one of them will go along with doesn’t seem to be happening on two important issues,” Schumer said.

Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican believed to be a key swing vote for Democrats, breezed right past reporters who were tightly gathered in one of the few areas where their access was not restricted during the trial. She declined to answer questions about whether she would vote in favor of the resolution.

From a perch where reporters are penned in, reporters spotted Collins intensely taking notes during the afternoon’s proceedings. Collins is seated at trial next to Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another in the group of four Republican lawmakers Democrats have been urging to break ranks on the issue of witness testimony.

Both Collins and Murkowski, who took furtive notes of her own Tuesday, kept their eyes squarely on Schiff — their hands unmoving —during the California Democrat’s address.

During a recess after opening arguments, the House impeachment managers for the Democrats skewered President Trump’s legal brief for relying upon a blanket claim of immunity to the two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“His across-the-board refusal to provide Congress with information and his assertion that his own lawyers are the sole judges of presidential privilege undermines the constitutional authority of the people’s representatives and shifts power to an imperial president,” the 34-page brief from House impeachment managers states.

Those impeachment managers are House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler, and Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia.

Throughout the day, Democrats repeated the line that, rather than allowing for a fair trial, the McConnell resolution hardly envisions a trial at all.

“It’s a mockery of a trial,” Schiff thundered from the dais of the Senate. “This is not an appeal from a trial.”

“You are not appellate court judges,” the California congressman continued, addressing the senators.

Schiff then turned to Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court behind him — “Well, one of you is,” he quipped.

“The charges here represent a threat to our own national security as well as our security abroad,” Schiff said, denying that should be considered partisan political attacks.

Schiff warned that passing McConnell’s resolution intact will greatly harm democracy.

“We will never learn how deep the corruption of this administration goes and what threats to our national security and elections remain hidden,” Schiff said.

There are at least 10 administration officials the president has directed not to testify. They include ambassador John Bolton; Energy Secretary Rick Perry; deputy counsel to the president for national security affairs John Eisenberg; Eisenberg’s deputy, Michael Ellis; White House adviser on energy Preston Wells Griffith; former U.S. deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman; acting director at the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought; Brian McCormack, former senior aide to Energy Secretary Perry; and State Department counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Schiff, in an impassioned speech from the floor exceeding 15 minutes, said the White House would go a long way toward proving its case in the Senate by calling some of the witnesses directed to ignore congressional subpoenas.

In addition to Bolton, impeachment managers also want testimony from Michael Duffey, the senior Office of Management and Budget official who requested the hold on military assistance to Ukraine just 90 minutes after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky according to emails first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

Acting OMB head Mick Mulvaney and his aide Robert Blair should also testify, the managers said.

Monmouth University found in a new poll that 57% of U.S. citizen respondents believe that House managers should be able to admit new evidence in the impeachment trial.

An amendment offered by the House managers intends to do just that. One portion of the revised resolution says Roberts should subpoenas documents involving Zelensky and Ukraine-related meetings since Jan. 1, 2019. The amendment also would require Mulvaney to produce all documents related to probes into the conduct of former Vice President Joe Biden; his son, Hunter Biden; and Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm on whose board Hunter once served.

As the body debated McConnell’s resolution, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appeared restless in his chair, frequently fidgeting and darting his gaze from the adjacent visitor’s gallery to points inside the room.

Graham took infrequent notes only during the first half of Tuesday’s hearing. McConnell appeared generally attentive in the proceedings but could be seen slouching in his chair at one point, perking up after White House attorney Pat Cipollone concluded his remarks.

Also seen spectating from inside the chamber Tuesday was Megan Barbero, the deputy general counsel for the House of Representatives who argued that former White House counsel Don McGahn should be forced to testify.

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake could be seen in the visitors gallery Tuesday, observing two screens used to display evidence from the House managers of the president’s statements and documents. Texas Representative Louie Gohmert got comfortable for the presentations Tuesday by sitting on a cushion on the Senate floor.

Reflecting on the opening statements from Trump’s team, Schumer told reporters they did nothing to rebut Democrats’ calls to bring new witnesses and documents into the trial.

“I thought their case was extremely weak,” Schumer said. “You know, name-calling, pounding the table, doesn’t suffice for making arguments on the merits, and I have faith that the American people can see that.”

