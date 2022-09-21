Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
Masks and emergencies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a provision of state law that required the governor to declare an emergency before school districts may make decisions regarding health matters, which was prompted by schools that required mask-wearing at school. The state constitution does not permit one branch of government from exercising powers belonging to another branch, and the law infringes local control of schools.

/ September 20, 2022

Read the ruling here.

