Marine and partner charged with firebombing Orange County Planned Parenthood clinic

Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, are charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa last year.

(CN) — Two Orange County men were arrested by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Wednesday morning on federal charges that they firebombed a Planned Parenthood office in Costa Mesa, California last year.

Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, are charged with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, unlawful possession of a destructive device and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. A witness identified the two and Brannon’s car from surveillance footage and text messages after the Planned Parenthood clinic was firebombed with a Molotov cocktail around 1 a.m. on March 13, 2022.

The criminal complaint claims that Ergul and Brannon, dressed in hoodies and face masks, drove to the clinic with a Molotov cocktail containing gasoline. Brannon is claimed to have ignited and threw the cocktail into the clinic.

The resulting fire was later put out by the Costa Mesa Fire Department after doing $1,050 in damages to the clinic, which required the area to be pressure washed and repainted. No patients or staff members were physically harmed in the attack. The clinic was forced to close the morning after the attack, and 30 appointments had to be canceled and rescheduled.

Ergul later texted an acquaintance that he wished he took a video of the fire at the clinic. Ergul also sent a picture of himself holding the Molotov cocktail inside a vehicle that was later identified as Brannon’s red Dodge Challenger, which was registered to his stepfather.

Brannon’s car was identified outside of his barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The use of an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Ergul was previously arrested for aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal damage after punching his roommate in the nose and breaking the doorknob so she could not leave their shared apartment in Tempe, Arizona in 2022.

“My office takes very seriously this brazen attack that targeted a facility that provides critical health care services to thousands of people in Orange County,” wrote United States Attorney Martin Estrada, in a press release announcing the arrest and charges against Brannon and Ergul. “While it is fortunate that no one was physically harmed and responders were able to prevent the clinic from being destroyed, the defendants’ violent actions are entirely unacceptable.”

Attorneys for Ergul and Brannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.