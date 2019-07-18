Mansion Off-Limits to Jeffrey Epstein Ahead of Trial

In this courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. The 66-year-old is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Annie Farmer, left, and Courtney Wild, right, accusers of Jeffery Epstein, stand outside the courthouse in New York, Monday, July 15, 2019. Financier Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind bars for now as a federal judge mulls whether to grant bail on charges he sexually abused underage girls. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) FILE – This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors, preparing for a bail fight Monday, July 15, 2019, say evidence against Epstein is growing “stronger by the day” after several more women contacted them in recent days to say he abused them when they were underage. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP, File) This photo shows the East Side residence of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges, Monday July 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MANHATTAN (CN) – Between the decoy passport, his status as a convicted sex offender and untold assets of over half a billion dollars, Jeffrey had been an unlikely candidate for bail pending trial on sex-trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman made that denial official Thursday, easing the fears of victims who protested Epstein’s bid to hole up at the $77 million New York mansion prosecutors have marked as a crime scene.

“I find that the government has established danger to others and to the community by clear and convincing evidence,” Berman said, reciting his ruling this morning at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse.

Finding a risk of flight by “preponderance of the evidence,” Berman noted that the sex offender’s safe included an Austrian passport bearing his image but another name and listing a Saudi residence. Epstein self-reported more than $500 million in assets to a still-unidentified financial institute, but he would not provide a forensic accounting of his untold wealth unless granted bail.

The refusal hardly came as a surprise: Berman rejected a similar package three years ago in the case of gold trader Reza Zarrab, who wanted to await his trial for the biggest money laundering scheme in U.S. history in a Manhattan high rise.

In the Zarrab case, Berman found that such pretrial accommodations would “foster inequity and unequal treatment” in the criminal-justice system, and those concerns had been amplified with Epstein.

The Miami Herald’s investigative series “Perversion of Justice” reignited interest in a secret plea deal Epstein struck with the government a decade ago, allowing him to plead guilty to state-level prostitution charges instead of a federal indictment accusing him of the serial sex-abuse of underage girls.

Florida’s work release program allowed Epstein to serve out most days of his 13-month sentence outside his county jail cell, and an attorney for one of the financier’s new accusers alleged he had sexual relations during that release with young women over the age of consent.

This story is developing…