Manafort Granted Extra Time to Bolster Motion to Dismiss Charges

WASHINGTON (CN) – The federal judge overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecution of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort granted him extra time Wednesday to file a brief in support of his motion to dismiss the superseding indictment against him.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson approved Manafort’s 3-page motion for an extension of time to file in a minute order.

Manafort filed the motion Wednesday, noting that the government had filed a 45-page response to his motion to dismiss late Monday evening. That filing contained a previously secret memo from Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein outlining the special counsel’s authority.

According to Manafort’s short filing, Mueller’s team had not previously provided him with a copy of the memo, which says Mueller is authorized to investigate whether Manafort colluded with Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as crimes arising from money he made performing work on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian party.

Manafort has alleged that the special counsel lacks the jurisdiction to indict him for crimes unrelated to Russian election interference or collusion, and has asked the court to toss the Feb. 23 five-count superseding indictment against him.

Manafort’s brief in support of his motion to dismiss was initially due April 9, but he asked for three additional days to prepare it.

“Given the length of the United States’ 45-page response, the numerous arguments raised in that response, and the revelation of the Acting Attorney General’s previously undisclosed August 2017 memorandum, Mr. Manafort’s counsel requires additional time to properly research and prepare a brief in reply,” his motion states.

His brief is now due on April 12 by 5 p.m.

Jackson had previously indicated she would not grant any more extensions in the briefing schedule for Manafort’s motion to dismiss, or extend the April 19 hearing date for the motion.

Manafort’s brief says the government does not oppose the motion, and that the brief extension will not delay the scheduled hearing.

