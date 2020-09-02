Man in Jet Pack Buzzes Aircraft Landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CN) — The FBI has launched an investigation into reports that a pilot landing an airplane at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday was greeted by a person flying around with a jet pack.

An American Airlines pilot landing at LAX on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. notified the control tower of the man and said, “We just passed a guy in a jet pack.”



According to news reports, the unidentified person was flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet and flew past the airplane.

In a circulated audio log, a Southwest Airlines pilot said they also passed the person in the jet pack around the same time.

Air traffic control notified a JetBlue pilot of the man “with a jet pack reported 300 yards south” of the runway.

“Only in LA,” the air traffic controller said.

“Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PDT Sunday,” a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said. “The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and the FAA is looking into these reports.”