Man Dies in Serbia Cold Spell; Schools Close in Bosnia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A man reportedly has frozen to death in Serbia as a cold spell throughout the Balkans slowed down traffic and closed down schools in some areas.

Serbian state TV says the body of a 50-year-old man was found in the snow Monday in a northern village after he apparently died overnight.

In Bosnia, schools closed down for two days Monday in the central municipalities of Konjic and Jablanica, while trucks and heavy vehicles have been banned from some snow-covered roads.

Authorities say they have transferred to security a group of migrants who were rescued Sunday after they got lost in a mountainous area on the border with Croatia.

Two migrants had suffered severe frostbite after spending a day out in the snow-covered area trying to reach the European Union country.

