Maduro Charged in US With Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. prosecutors charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, saying the socialist leader and several of his key aides conspired with Colombian rebels “to flood the United States with cocaine.”

“We estimate that somewhere between 200 and 250 metric tons of cocaine are shipped out of Venezuela by these routes,” the Department of Justice said, announcing indictments in Manhattan and Miami. “Those 250 metric tons equate to 30 million lethal doses.”

A 57-year-old former bus driver who portrays himself as an everyman icon of the Latin American left, Maduro has made his own conspiracy allegations against what he calls the U.S. “empire.” Pointing to the 1989 invasion of Panama, and the removal of General Manuel Noriega to face drug-trafficking charges in Florida, Maduro says the United States will take any opportunity it can to wrest control of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Analysts have said the rare indictment of a sovereign political leader could boost President Donald Trump’s popularity as the coronavirus pandemic throws uncertainty into the 2020 election. Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans fleeing authoritarian regimes make up a strong political force in the key swing state of Florida, which Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016.

In Venezuela, the spread of the novel virus strain Covid-19 threatens to collapse the country’s health system and oil-dependent economy, already against the ropes from years of corruption and U.S. sanctions. for 15 months, the nation has been in the grips of a political standoff between Maduro, whom Russia and China want to keep in power, and the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

This story is developing…