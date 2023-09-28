Thursday, September 28, 2023
Louisiana redistricting

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit granted the Louisiana attorney general’s request to vacate a lower court’s remedial hearing on redistricting. That court failed to follow Supreme Court guidance on legislative reapportionment as being a matter for legislators. To rush redistricting via a court-ordered map would be an abuse of discretion.

/ September 28, 2023

Read the ruling here.

