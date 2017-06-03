Central London Rocked by ‘Major Violent Incidents’

(CN) – London police on Saturday night said they were responding to three separate “violent” incidents at and around Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians. Multiple deaths are said to have occurred.

The BBC reports more than one person has died in London Bridge incident, where at least one stabbing reportedly occurred after a van mounted the pavement and plowed into pedestrians.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London.

Soon after, there were reported stabbings at nearby Borough Market.

The force said armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

Police also said they were responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in the bridge incident, possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Britain’s Press Association news agency says members of the public were told to run away as fast as they could from the area, which is filled with restaurants and pubs.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May says she is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated. HE said she will chair a meeting of the government emergency response committee Sunday

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical.” Spokesman Sean Spicer says U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security team has briefed him and he will be provided with updates.

