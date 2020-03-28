Locker Room Dance
HARRISBURG, Pa. – A student football player who was suspended after allegedly “dancing with or without a towel” in an “offensive and harassing” manner towards an adult associated with the team in a locker room may pursue his due process and equal protection claims against the school district, a federal court in Pennsylvania ruled.
The court found that it appears the student was denied a chance to “meaningful respond” to the alleged violations of the district’s harassment policy.