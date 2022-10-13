Thursday, October 13, 2022 | Back issues
Limits to arbitration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge reminded a staffing business’s corporate client that the Federal Arbitration Act is not meant to “tilt the scales in favor of arbitration” after it sought to compel the arbitration of a Black mental health worker’s race discrimination claims against it, even though the client was not a signatory to the ex-employee’s arbitration agreement with the staffing agency.

Read the ruling here.

