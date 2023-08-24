Politics take toll on Mexico’s human rights agency and feminist movement

Two feminist activists say that the federal investigation against them is the government’s way of making a political example of them and the movement fighting against violence towards women.

MEXICO CITY (CN) — It may sound at odds with the raison d’être of governmental human rights and anthropological agencies to try and jail activists, but it is exactly what activists in Mexico are fighting against right now.

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) are threatening to bring criminal charges against two feminist activists for their role in the occupation of government offices in 2022.

Karla Tello and Magda Soberanes were arrested in April 2022 when the government retook the facilities. They were put in prison under mandatory pretrial detention, a type of remand that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has said violates human rights.

Tello and Soberanes say they were tortured in the Santa Martha Acatitla women’s prison in Mexico City, forced into stress positions for over an hour upon their arrival and denied food and water for their first week there.

“It’s unbelievable that a commission devoted to defending human rights is now criminalizing women’s social protest, because that’s what this is,” said Soberanes during a protest outside the institute's main offices in Mexico City on Wednesday.

The two were released last February, but remain under investigation by federal authorities, who have yet to bring official charges against them.

“We want them to tell us what we’re charged with — we accuse you of this, this and this,” Tello told Courthouse News after a hearing Thursday during which a federal judge granted a continuance in the case to give the activists’ lawyers time to review last-minute evidence filed by the government the night before.

What they do know is that the institute is looking to charge them nearly 700,000 pesos ($41,00) for damages to the facilities during the taking of the offices. The National Institute of Anthropology and History did not respond to a request for comment.

Tello and Soberanes, however, were not present at the time of the takeover.

Karla Tello (left) and Madga Soberanes raise their fists in solidarity with their cause at the feminist anti-monument on Mexico City's Paseo de la Reforma Avenue. (Ana Rut Flores via Courthouse News)

On Sept. 3, 2020, distraught mother Marcela Alemán entered the downtown Mexico City offices of the National Human Rights Commission, determined to get some kind of help in the pursuit of justice for her 5-year-old daughter, who she said had been raped in her kindergarten.

When it became apparent that no such help was going to arrive, she tied her feet to a chair, saying she would wait all night if she had to, screaming, “I’m so tired of this!”

Her act sparked what would become a 20-month-long occupation of the offices by feminist activists who, like Alemán, had grown sick and tired of state negligence in the face of increasing violence against women in Mexico. They called the occupation "Okupa Cuba," in reference to the street on which the offices are located.

According to government statistics, an average of 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico. While only a fraction of these are officially investigated as femicides, activists regard each woman to have been killed on account of her gender, considering the prevalence of the crime and the almost total impunity for it.

During the occupation, activists vandalized the facilities, graffitied the façade and interior wall, and defaced paintings, auctioning them off in the street.

Tello and Soberanes, however, were not involved with the vandalization. They arrived in the spring of 2022, when conviction for their cause, as well as economic and domestic violence issues in their homes, drove them to seek refuge at Okupa Cuba.

“I arrived at Okupa Cuba because I knew of the influence of political power in the movement and that the space was being forgotten by the movement,” Tello said.