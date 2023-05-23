Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Lawyer suspended for conversion

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court suspended attorney Richmond Odom’s license to practice law for three years to run concurrently with discipline handed out by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which suspended him for three years there and ordered him to pay $27,000 in restitution and all costs. He committed 160 separate acts of conversion of funds from a trust account, totaling $260,000.

/ May 23, 2023

Read the ruling here.

