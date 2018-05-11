Lawyer Says He Consulted Cohen on Schneiderman Accusers

MANHATTAN (CN) – The FBI’s raid of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen might have scooped up files involving women who say New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman attacked them, an attorney said Friday in a letter to the court.

Arguing that the confidentiality of alleged Schneiderman victims outweighs the government’s subpoena of Cohen, attorney Peter Gleason urged U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood this morning to grant a protective order.

Gleason, who is based in the New York City suburb of Mahopac, says the first woman to come to him with allegations against Schneiderman did so in 2012. The meeting did not go anywhere, according to Gleason’s letter, because he explained that “the very entities that were established to protect her would ultimately turn on her to protect the power elite that includes Schneiderman.”

When a second woman came forward a year later with a nearly identical story of sexual impropriety involving the Democratic attorney general of New York, Gleason says he again bit back his instinct to report the matter to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Instead, according to the letter, he went to Donald Trump. Though the letter does not explicitly state the timeline of these events, Schneiderman had brought a lawsuit against Trump in 2013 that accused the real estate mogul of defrauding customers of his seminar series Trump University.

Trump fired backs week later on Twitter: “Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone — next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner.”

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Gleason says “a retired journalist by the name of Stephen Dunleavy” offered to discuss the Schneiderman case with Trump, and that soon thereafter Gleason received a phone call from Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Cohen.

“During my communications with Mr. Cohen I shared with him certain details of Schneiderman’s vile attacks on these two women,” the letter states.

“The extent of Mr. Cohen memorializing any of our conversations is unknown,” it continues.

Gleason’s letter closes with an unexpected dig at Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Trump accuser Stormy Daniels.

Citing the letter Cohen wrote to Judge Wood on May 9, Gleason said it “raises concerns of what appears to be reckless behavior on the part of Mr. Avenatti, particularly in the event his client should be given leave to intervene.”

A day before Cohen wrote the court, Avenatti released a report that tallied $4.4 million in suspicious payments to Cohen since 2016, including $500,000 from Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

This story is developing…

