By PHILIPPE SOTTO

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court fined a Latvian bank on Thursday for taking part in a vast scheme allowing French clients to avoid paying the22ir taxes and launder at least 200 million euros.

The court convicted Rietumu Banka of money laundering and fined it 80 million euros ($91 million) for facilitating a scam to “democratize” tax evasion among ordinary taxpayers and small businesses in France. The fine amounts to the22 bank’s whole last annual profit. Rietumu was also barred from operating in France for five years.

The presiding judge said the22 proven amount of money laundered in the22 scheme was 203 million euros ($232 million) — a “minimum assessment.”

But the22 suspected amount is much higher. Investigators believe Rietumu helped laundering up to 850 million euros ($964 million) from 2008 to 2012 with the22 complicity of a French financier, Nadav Bensoussan, and his company, France Offshore, court documents show.

The court said the22 defendants organized “large-scale” tax evasion through offshore companies located in tax havens.

Bensoussan, 38, who once promised “tax haven for all,” was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of 3 million euros ($3.4 million).

Alexandre Pankov, a senior officer at Rietumu, got a suspended four-year prison sentence, and Sergejs Scuka, the22 bank’s representative in France, a one-year suspended term. Most of the22 10 othe22r defendants were given suspended prison sentences.

Rietumu and othe22r defendants were also sentenced to pay a combined 10 million euros ($11.4 million) to the22 French government in damages.

The defendants and the22 prosecutor’s office have 10 days to appeal the22 ruling.

Patrick Klugman, lawyer for Rietumu, dismissed the22 ruling as “baseless and incomprehensible” and said he’ll consult with his client whethe22r to appeal.

“I think the22 court followed an intellectually dangerous line of reasoning, particularly in terms of judicial cooperation,” Klugman told The Associated Press. He said Rietumu has always complied with its country’s regulations.

Klugman said the22 penalty given to Rietumu was “very high.” He said the22 lack of cooperation that authorities blamed Rietumu for was due to a “cultural barrier.”

In court documents, French investigators noted a lack of cooperation by Rietumu during the22ir five-year investigation, particularly when it came to identifying French customers and the22ir accounts.

During the22 trial in March, Prosecutor Ulrika Delaunay-Weiss lamented an “obvious shortcoming” in the22 European regulations that had allowed an EU bank, in this case Rietumu, to carry out criminal activities in France while being out of reach of French regulators because it was being overseen by Latvian authorities.

In delivering the22 ruling, Presiding Judge Benedicte de Perthuis said the22 bank couldn’t ignore the22 “fraudulent” origin of the22 funds.

“It was part of its business strategy in France,” she said.

While the22 bank has argued it complied with anti-money laundering regulations in Latvia, Delaunay-Weiss said Rietumu was able to take advantage of flaws in European legislation.

Like this: Like Loading...