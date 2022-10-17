Monday, October 17, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Kroger union contract

CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit ordered Kroger to arbitrate the question of whether warehouse employees who fulfill orders for Vitacost.com are subject to the same collective bargaining agreement that covers the supermarket chain’s retail employees.

/ October 17, 2022

Click here to read the ruling.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...