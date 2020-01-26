Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

(CN) — NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday along with at least four others.

Bryant and at least four others were flying in Bryant’s private helicopter in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, when it crashed, according to multiple wire services. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those aboard.

Bryant commuted in his Sikorsky helicopter for years, from his home in Newport Beach to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers played. He is survived by his wife and their four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and their newborn, Capri.

Bryant, 41, led the L.A. Lakers to five NBA championships in his 20 years with the team. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star, was the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2008, twice led the NBA in scoring and twice was MVP of the NBA Finals, and ranks fourth all-time in scoring during the regular season and post-season. He won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball,” in 2018.