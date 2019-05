Gay and lesbian activists and their supporters gather outside the Milimani Court in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday ahead of a ruling by Kenya’s High Court that upheld laws criminalizing same-sex relations. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s High Court ruled 3-0 Friday to uphold colonial era penal code laws criminalizing same-sex relations.

The laws prescribe up to 14 years in prison for people convicted of homosexual acts.

