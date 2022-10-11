Kentucky abortion lawsuit

Click here to read the complaint.
LOUISVILLE — In a lawsuit against the Kentucky attorney general, three Jewish women who all underwent in vitro fertilization to become pregnant say the state’s new abortion law violates their religious freedom by enforcing the Christian view that life begins at conception, while also being vague by making it unclear whether individuals who decide to undergo an IVF procedure will be charged with a criminal offense if they choose to discard their unused embryos.
