Kentucky abortion lawsuit

LOUISVILLE — In a lawsuit against the Kentucky attorney general, three Jewish women who all underwent in vitro fertilization to become pregnant say the state’s new abortion law violates their religious freedom by enforcing the Christian view that life begins at conception, while also being vague by making it unclear whether individuals who decide to undergo an IVF procedure will be charged with a criminal offense if they choose to discard their unused embryos.

/ October 10, 2022
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, an in vitro fertilization embryologist works on a petri dish at a fertility clinic in London. In vitro fertilization involves surgically removing eggs from a woman’s ovaries, combining them with sperm in a laboratory, and transferring the days-old embryo to the woman’s uterus. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file)

Click here to read the complaint.  

