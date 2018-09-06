Battle Over Documents Renewed at Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

WASHINGTON (CN) – Secret documents from the George W. Bush White House took immediate refocus Thursday as the Senate began its third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Having used an email marked confidential on Wednesday night to question Kavanaugh about his views of racial profiling in security measures, Senator Cory Booker was the first this morning to say he plans to publicly release a confidential document.

Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said he is aware that there are consequences, including ouster from the Senate, to releasing documents provided to the committee with the understanding senators keep them confidential.

“I am going to release the email about racial profiling, and I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker said. “And if Senator Cornyn believes that I violated Senate rules, I openly invite him and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now.”

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, is the Senate majority whip. Fellow Democratic Senators Dick Durbin, Chris Coons, Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal and Dianne Feinstein all said they would stand alongside Booker if Republicans attempt to sanction him for the document release.

Booker said the document is not sensitive in any way and is an example of Republican attempts to keep hidden a trove of papers from Kavanaugh’s work in White House from 2001 to 2006.

“The fact that there is nothing in that document that is personal information, there’s nothing national security related, the fact that it was labeled as committee confidential exposes that this process, sir, is a bit of a sham,” Booker said.

Cornyn blasted Booker for his threat to release the document, accusing the expected 2020 presidential contender of “conduct unbecoming a senator.”

“Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate or the confidentiality of the documents that we are privy to,” Cornyn said.

The threats to release documents came shortly after The New York Times reported on a leaked confidential document from Kavanaugh’s time in the White House in which Kavanaugh objected to language in a draft op-ed that said “it is widely accepted by legal scholars across the board that Roe v. Wade and its progeny are the settled law of the land.”

According to the Times, Kavanaugh wrote in response: “I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since court can always overrule its precedent and three justices on the court would do so.”

When Feinstein asked Kavanaugh about the email Thursday, the judge said he thought at the time the way the op-ed was originally written was “overstating” how legal scholars viewed Roe.

“The broader point was simply that I think it was overstating something about legal scholars,” Kavanaugh said Thursday. “And I’m always concerned with accuracy and I thought that was not quite an accurate description of all legal scholars.

Kavanaugh also repeated his answer that Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, is “precedent on precedent,” giving it stronger standing in conversations about precedent. He would not say, however, whether Roe was correctly decided, citing nominee practice of not publicly taking positions on past Supreme Court cases.

Kavanaugh followed the tradition of most judicial nominees Wednesday in largely evading questions about his personal beliefs on hot-button legal issues, repeatedly affirming his respect for precedent when asked about cases such as Roe v. Wade.

The judge also declined to say whether a sitting president must be required to respond to a subpoena, saying he could not answer a hypothetical about a legal issue that might come before him if he is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

When faced with questions about special counsel investigations, Kavanaugh said the special counsel system is the “traditional way” criminal investigations into the president proceed. He would not commit, however, to upholding a Supreme Court decision that upheld the constitutionality of a now-expired independent-counsel law passed in the wake of Watergate, referring to it as a “one-off” case about a law that no longer exists.

Senators will have a second shot Thursday at questioning Kavanaugh, though with more limited time than during the first round.

