Kaiser Mental Health Workers Kick Off Five-Day Strike

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Health care clinicians across California will take to the picket lines starting Monday and throughout the week at Kaiser Permanente’s network of medical facilities due to stalled contract negotiations for mental health workers.

The union representing the approximately 4,000 health care professionals says the walkout will affect more than 100 Kaiser clinics from San Diego to San Francisco and other facilities in between.

In a statement, the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) said the strike was called because they’ve been without a contract for the last year, but also to bring attention to a mental health system in which therapists are loaded with more cases than they should be asked to handle and patients are forced to wait months for appointments.

The union has gathered testimonials from over 1,000 patients at a website summarizing the difficulty in getting appointments with therapists and social workers and receiving medications.

Orange County Kaiser therapist Vicki Hoskins said in a statement, “A patient completing an intake appointment at my clinic today would have to wait until late March for a return appointment. We can’t provide good therapy if we can’t see our patients. This strike is about compelling Kaiser to finally make mental health care a real priority and not just the centerpiece of a public relations campaign.”

The union says Kaiser Permanente has offered significantly compromised retirement and health benefit options.

The parties have been working with an external mediator according to Dennis Dabney, senior vice president of national labor relations and the Office of Labor Management Partnership at the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

NUHW and Kaiser Permanente have agreed to collaborate on reinventing the medical provider’s mental health system in tentative talks, but union officials say they want the terms in writing in a new contract.

The reinvention the union wants to see includes not overloading clinicians with cases because of understaffing, improving return appointment times by adopting a ratio of 5 return appointments for every new appointment without delay, and providing crisis services in every clinic so patients can avoid hospitalization and clinicians won’t need to cancel other appointments to treat patients in desperate need of care.

This is a developing story.