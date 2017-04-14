Justin Bieber Slams Fan’s Refund Request

(CN) – The pop singer Justin Bieber is seeking to vacate a default judgment against him in a case stemming from his cancelling a “meet and greet” and failing to refund a fan’s ticket money.

The motion to vacate the judgment was filed in Broward County Circuit Court coupled with a motions to quash substitute service and to throw out the case on jurisdictional grounds.

Bieber claims that the complaint filed on July 13, 2016, by Melissa Matthai failed to correctly identify a proper location for service.

In the complaint, Matthai says that she purchased two VIP tickets which included a “meet and greet” for Bieber’s concert in Miami on July 2, 2016.

However, she claims that all “meets and greets” for his tour were cancelled on March 28, 2016, and Bieber refused to refund the monies to his fans.

According to the motion to quash service, Matthai failed to establish that Bieber is not a Florida resident, failed to mail a copy of the notice of service by certified mail, and failed to file a return receipt and an affidavit of compliance.

The motion claims that the complaint does not provide the necessary requirements “to effectuate service of process by way of substitute service.”

“Since service of process has not been obtained, this Court lacks jurisdiction over Mr. Bieber and the subsequent default entered against him is void,” the motion says.

The motion is requesting that the Court stays the action against Bieber until it acquires personal jurisdiction over him.

Bieber’s attorney, Krystina Jiron from Atkinson PA in Miami, Fla., did not respond to email and phone requests for comment on the lawsuit.

