Justices Will Hear Challenge to Consumer Watchdog Agency

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a challenge to the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Seila Law, a Kansas-based firm that represents consumers facing debt, brought the underlying suit after the bureau accused it of not complying with investigative requests. The firm argued it did not have to comply, because the bureau’s structure was unconstitutional.

This past May, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit disagreed. Seila in turn petitioned the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari, which the justices granted without comment Friday.

