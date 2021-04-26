Justices Take Up Terrorism Suspect’s Bid for Details on CIA Torture

The high court agreed to decide whether the CIA must release more information about the capture, detention and torture of an Osama bin Laden associate apprehended in the 2000s.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up a case over the federal government’s objection to an appeals court ruling that says it must declassify additional information surrounding the CIA’s torture of a terrorism suspect linked to Osama bin Laden.

Pakastani national Abu Zubaydah, 50, is currently detained at the United States Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, but initially was detained abroad. He seeks to compel discovery from two former CIA contractors for use in criminal proceedings currently underway in Poland. That case will determine whether the CIA operated a detention facility in Poland in the early 2000s and assess Zubaydah’s treatment there.

The solicitor general’s office appealed to the Supreme Court last December after the Ninth Circuit ordered the U.S. to declassify the requested information.

“The United States has declassified a significant amount of information regarding the former CIA program, including the details of Abu Zubaydah’s treatment while in CIA custody, which included the use of enhanced interrogation techniques. The United States, however, determined that certain categories of information—including the identities of its foreign intelligence partners and the location of former CIA detention facilities in their countries— could not be declassified without risking undue harm to national security,” the 42-page petition states. “The United States has protected that information even as news outlets and other sources outside the government have commented and speculated on the same topic.”

This story is developing...