Justices Nix Immunity for Financier of Indian Power Plant

WASHINGTON (CN) – The U.S. Supreme Court revived a lawsuit Wednesday by a group of fisherman in Gujarat, India, who say a coal-fired power plant is threatening their way of life.

Budha Ismail Jam is the lead plaintiff in the case, which says that opening of the $4.14 billion Tata Mundra Plant in 2013 has degraded local air quality and severely damaged the marine ecosystem. Locals blame hot water from the plant’s cooling system with depressing the fish catch near the shore, and they say the water-intake channel polluted their groundwater with saltwater, making irrigation and drinking impossible.

Jam directed his lawsuit meanwhile not at Tata Power, the Indian parent company behind the plant, but at International Finance Corp., the private-lending arm of the World Bank Group, which provided $450 million to the project.

The D.C. Circuit affirmed dismissal of the case in 2017, finding the suit barred by the International Organizations Immunities Act, but the U.S. Supreme Court reversed 7-1 on Wednesday.

“The International Organizations Immunities Act grants international organizations the ‘same immunity’ from suit ‘as is enjoyed by foreign governments’ at any given time,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. “Today, that means that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act governs the immunity of international organizations. The International Finance Corporation is therefore not absolutely immune from suit.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the consideration or decision of the case, presumably because of his 12-year tenure on the D.C. Circuit before his ascension to the Supreme Court last fall.

Writing in dissent Wednesday, Justice Stephen Breyer disagreed with the majority for finding that the IOIA’s “reference to ‘immunity’ moves with the times.”

Though this reading led the majority to conclude that the statute no longer allows international organizations immunity from lawsuits arising from their commercial activities, Breyer said such immunity should exist because it was true for foreign governments when Congress enacted the statute in 1945.

“If Congress wished the act to carry out one of its core purposes — fulfilling the country’s international commitments — Congress would not have wanted the statute to change over time, taking on a meaning that would fail to grant not only full, but even partial, immunity to many of those organizations,” Breyer wrote.

This story is developing…

