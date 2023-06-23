Friday, June 23, 2023
Friday, June 23, 2023
Justice sought too late

HONOLULU — A federal court in Hawaii dismissed the negligence and emotional distress claims filed against Honolulu by someone who had been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for sexual assault. His claims are time-barred because the conviction happened almost two decades ago and he had been released from prison eight years before suing, and he could not specify who from the city was responsible.

/ June 23, 2023

Read the ruling here.

